Video shows protester confront woman armed with baseball bat during Cleveland riot

CLEVELAND (WJW) — New video shows a protester being attacked as he tried to calm an angry mob last week at a riot in downtown Cleveland.

Vincent Hardaeous said he would do it again, despite having a woman swing a baseball bat inches from his head on the steps of the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

“Oh my goodness, I saw her with that bat. I kinda saw her start hitting the glass. I walked in front of her. I’m like, ‘No you can’t be doing this. If you hit anything, hit me,'” Hardaeous said.

It happened after a peaceful demonstration exploded. A big crowd gathered to speak out against police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

Hardaeous put himself in harm’s way as the crowd moved up to the Justice Center and tried to get inside.

“I’ve never had a sense of urgency like I did that day. I asked people, like, ‘Are you ready to get shot because if this keeps progressing, that’s what’s gonna happen,” he said. “I’m on their side. I’m there for the movement. There for the people. Ultimately, I’m there for the people. I have to protect my people.”

Some in the crowd started throwing things at police, some burned police cars, others destroyed windows and more at downtown businesses, and others went on a looting spree.

Video of the incident caught the attention of some people in local law enforcement, and now there’s a push to nominate Hardaeous for an award from the police. The award recognizes citizens making a difference on the streets in the face of danger.

“I’m not trying to stop you from protesting. But consider other people,” Hardaeous said. “Ten times over. Ten times over, I’d do it again to make sure my people are safe.”

Cleveland police put out a call for tips to identify the woman with the baseball bat so that charges can be filed.