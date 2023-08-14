(NBC) – Thieves targeted a Nordstrom department store in Los Angeles over the weekend, getting away with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Thirty to 50 people were part of a robbery crew Saturday that swarmed the store and allegedly used bear spray on security guards at the Westfield Topanga.

The suspects were masked and wore dark clothing as they scrambled around the store, grabbing armfuls of designer clothing, purses, accessories and more.

Store shelves and display racks were destroyed and knocked over. Merchandise was also on the floor.

Authorities say all the suspects fled in multiple getaway cars.