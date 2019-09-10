Video: Spooked elephant tramples, injures multiple people during parade

National / World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

SRI LANKA (CNN) — An elephant trampled and injured at least 17 people at a festival in Sri Lanka Saturday.

The incident occurred at a 119-year-old procession honoring the sacred Relic of the tooth of Buddha. According to CNN, one of the elephants was spooked during the procession, which startled another.

Seventeen people were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

The parade continued after the incident.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories