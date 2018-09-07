VIDEO: Train collides into tractor-trailer in Chesterfield Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy WRIC) [ + - ] Video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) - WARNING: Video contains some foul language

Emergency crews responded to a collision between a train and a tractor-trailer in Chester, Virginia on Thursday.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on Curtis Street in Chester, according to Chesterfield Fire.

Dashcam footage sent to NBC affiliate 8News shows two people flee from the tractor-trailer, which appears to be stalled on the tracks before the train strikes the trailer.

The train rips through the tractor-trailer and spills its items onto the railroad track. People nearby who responded to the scene looked at the wreckage in disbelief, the video shows.

Currently, CSX has shut down the rail for other trains.

Any injuries involved in the crash are unknown at this time.