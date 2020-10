Vigilando Los Trópicos: Delta se acerca a la costa de Luisiana como huracán de categoría 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs are set to welcome back a key piece of the team's defense in cornerback Bashaud Breeland. After serving a four-game suspension from the NFL, he says he's looked in the mirror to see what he needed to do before returning to the field.

"The four weeks, it was a time for me to really work on myself, put the past behind me and really focus on what I can bring to this team this year to help us get back to the Super Bowl," Breeland said of his time away from the team.