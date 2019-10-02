1  of  2
Viral video: Boy with Down syndrome invites girlfriend to homecoming dance

by: CNN

An invitation to a homecoming dance in Florida is getting a lot of love on social media and made national news.

19-year-old David Cowan surprised his girlfriend, 18-year-old Saris Garcia, with the invitation while she was cheering at her school’s football game Thursday for Lake Brantley High School.

She joyfully said yes.

The cute couple both have Down syndrome.

They’ve known each other for most of their lives.

The couple went to the Seminole High School prom on Saturday and had a blast.

The invitation video has been viewed millions of times on social media.

