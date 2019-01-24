Walmart is hiring 900 truck drivers, raises salary to almost $90K

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - This Thursday, June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart is buying delivery company Parcel to help get groceries, other goods to customers in New York City faster. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

Walmart plans to hire more truck drivers and raise the salaries of drivers who already drive for the company.

The company hired more than 1,400 drivers in 2018 and currently employs about 8,000 drivers. This year, Walmart plans to add 900 more drivers to its fleet.

Existing drivers' pay will be increased starting February. "A one cent per mile increase and additional pay for every arrival means that Walmart drivers will now earn on average $87,500 a year and with an all-in rate close to 89 cents per mile," officials wrote. Drivers are also offered benefits and other perks on the first day of employment.

The only catch is they want experienced drivers. "To qualify for the onboarding, drivers must already meet Walmart’s high minimum standards for its private fleet drivers, which includes 30 months of experience in the past three years and a clean safety record," officials wrote.

In December, Business Insider reported that Walmart's strict selection process for truck drivers had loosened due to a nationwide truck driver shortage. Blue-collar workers who would ordinarily pursue a career as a truck driver have moved to industries that have higher paying jobs without the challenges of the job, according to the report.

You can apply to be a truck driver for Walmart on their website.