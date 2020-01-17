Live Now
Warning out for AFC Championship potential ticket buyers to not get scammed

National / World

by: NBC News, KSHB

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB/NBC) – There’s a warning for AFC Championship ticket buyers to not get scammed for this weekend’s big game in Kansas City.

A Kansas City couple says a convincing scam took away their chance to go to the big championship game.

The woman says she found a man selling tickets on Craigslist. She saw a picture of the supposed tickets but asked him to talk on the phone to make sure it was not a scam.

She says she sent him the money on Paypal and then never heard back. The seller even deleted his profile and phone number.

Scams like this is why getting tickets from a reputable source is important. When looking for tickets, there are some things consumers need to look out for.

  • Stay away from Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist where you run a higher risk of getting scammed.
  • Go to a service that offers a ticket guarantee and a 24/7 customer service to make sure your order is backed.
  • Don’t be fooled by paper tickets, all tickets are mobile entry at Arrowhead Stadium, paper tickets won’t work.
  • Be aware of last-minute service fees, while prices may look nice at the beginning that could change.

“Some secondary market sellers will add on those last-minute service fees right at check out and so if they are a per ticket service fee, that could add on a lot of money at the very end,” Jen Forrest, marketing director with Tickets for Less said.

“One of those things is paper tickets, no paper tickets are valid because they are mobile entry. Another thing would be screenshots that somebody might send you on your phone. There are rolling barcodes on mobile entry so those screenshots will not be valid either,” Forrest said.

