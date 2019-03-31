Warrants: Dead student suffered numerous wounds

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a South Carolina college student kidnapped and killed after mistakenly getting into what she thought was a ride share car had wounds all over her body.



Arrest warrants released Sunday morning said 21-year-old Samantha Josephson had numerous wounds to her head, neck, face, upper body, leg, and foot. The documents didn't say what was used to attack the University of South Carolina student.



Authorities have charged 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland with murder and kidnapping.



The arrest warrants say a large amount of what DNA testing showed to be Josephson's blood was found inside Rowland's vehicle and trunk after police say he was arrested early Saturday just blocks away from where Josephson was kidnapped the night before.



The warrants say Rowland turned on the child locks in his vehicle so the back doors could only be opened from the outside and also had turned on the window locks.