Clergy members, community march to demand transparency from officials for the killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Local clergy members and Pasquotank County officials marched to demand truth, transparency and accountability in the death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Brown was shot and killed several weeks ago by deputies conducting a search warrant, sparking days of protests.

The march was followed by a public rally and a news conference.

Watch the full coverage of the march below:

Members met at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 306 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, in front of the Boys and Girls Club. They marched to the Pasquotank County Courthouse.

Family members and religious leaders expressing frustration over questions that have yet to be answered by the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

Up the demands go and people are signing them on the court house doors @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/WMrVMrLzQv — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) May 8, 2021

“Why were there no drugs found? Why no guns? Why a kill-shot in the back? Why?” said Rev. Dr. William Barber.

Clergy leaders from across the state came together to post their demands on the doors of the sheriff’s office. Those demands include appointing a special prosecutor to the case conducting an independent investigation into brown’s death along with a pattern of practice investigation into the sheriff’s office.

“When will enough be enough?” asked Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman. “We need truth, transparency and accountability.”

For Brown’s family, they just want to see all the tapes from the day of the shooting, a call they say they’re tired of repeating.

On Friday, the judge who ruled last week to delay the public release of bodycam footage in the Andrew Brown Jr. case has filed the order for release of footage to Brown’s family, nine days after his original ruling.

It’s unclear what caused the delay in the May 6 filing by Judge Jeffrey Foster, a visiting judge from Pitt County, but the timing could mean the family might not see the footage for another 10 days.

Foster’s orders say only Brown’s immediate family and one lawyer can view the footage, and they cannot record it for dissemination.

The family has seen one 20-second clip from one bodycam footage in the wake of Brown’s killing by Pasquotank deputies.