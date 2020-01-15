1  of  2
Live Now
Watch live: House vote to send impeachment to Senate for trial Watch Good Day Kansas

House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial

National / World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. House has voted to send two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

The House also approved the chamber’s prosecutors for what will be only the third Senate impeachment trial in American history.

The nearly party-line vote on Wednesday moves Trump’s impeachment from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Democratic-run House to the Republican-majority Senate.

Trump expects acquittal in the Senate, though new evidence is raising fresh questions about his Ukraine efforts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories