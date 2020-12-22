Watch Live: NewsNation interviews astronauts aboard International Space Station

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (NewsNation Now) — NewsNation Now anchor Aaron Nolan will be speaking live with two NASA astronauts live aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday.

Expedition 64 Flight Engineers Shannon Walker and Victor Glover will talk about their time aboard the space station, explain the science they’re working on during the mission and show us what microgravity is like.

The interview will be at 11 a.m. CST/12 p.m. EST.

Walker has already been to the space station in 2010, where her mission lasted 163 days. She returned to the space station in November as part of Crew-1 SpaceX Crew Dragon.

This is Glover’s first time in space. He was also aboard the historic SpaceX Crew Dragon mission.