WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump holds rally in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WDTN) – President Donald Trump is giving his first campaign rally of 2020 in Toledo at the Huntington Center along with Vice President Mike Pence.

8:05 p.m.

Trump attacked Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, repeatedly.

“He made millions of dollars a year for doing nothing,” Trump joked. “Who would do that? I know I would.”

Trump said he took $1.5 million from the Chinese and was taking money from the Ukranians.

“Where’s Hunter? Where the hell are you, Hunter?” Trump said.

He called the Democrat debates boring.

“You try watching the competition but it’s like watching death,” Trump said. “You sit through those things for two or three hours you really have to be committed to the country.”

He took adage with people criticizing him for playing golf so much, saying he had his own course and only had to take a 20-minute drive, while former president Barack Obama was golfing while vacationing in Hawaii.

7:55 p.m.:

Trump started his speech taking on the Iranian bombing. He called Qassam Soliemmani, the Quds Force general killed in the bombing a terrorist and spoke of the hundreds of US military killed by improvised explosive devices he created.

He spoke about Congress wanting a declaration of war powers in a mocking tone, aimed at Congressmen Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi.

“Pelosi and the radical Democrats are saying how dare you take him out that way, you should get permission from Congress,” Trump said. “So we can call up the fake news and get their opinion.”

Trump joked if he had communicated with Congress prior to the attack it would have been on CNN a half hour before the attack occurred.

Trump segued his attack on Pelosi to an attack on the impeachment in the house.

“Her case is so weak, it’s so pathetic, she doesn’t want to put in the articles because it’s so pathetic,” Trump said.

Trump said despite Congress, his administration would never “stop working to defeat Islamic terrorism.”

7 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence said President Donald Trump had responded with needed force against Iran when it bombed and killed two Iraqi officials and Qassem Soleimani, a general and Iranian government official.

“When our embassy was attacked in Baghdad, President Trump sent in the Marines,” Pence said. “No more Benghazis.”

“He is taking the fight to radical islamic terrorists on their soil,” Pence said.

“The last president was sending them cash.”

Pence pushed economic success in Ohio.

“I’m here for one reason and one reason only – Ohio and America need four more years of Donald Trump,” Pence said.

“It’s been four years of promises made and promises kept.”

6:30 p.m.

John Luxe of Wallbridge isn’t a swing voter. He’s firmly in the Trump base, and the reason is simple – look at his 401K.

“The media said electing Trump would tank the stock market,” Luxe said. “In actuality, the stock market was up 28 percent last year. That’s unheard of. That’s what the majority of middle-class people have as retirement, is a 401K. They (Democratic presidential candidates) just don’t get that.

“Working people who have a 401K, that’s who that affects. If the stock market goes up like that it’s benefiting the middle class. That’s how we are going to retire.”

The stock market dived 5.6 percent the first year of Trump’s presidency in 2018. From 2010 to 2016, the average 401K account grew 14.2 percent, according to U.S. News and World Report. Those numbers came after The Great Recession led to the stock market plunging from 2007 to 2009, wiping out many retirement accounts with it.

Luxe credited Trump for delivering on promises he made to his base – pushing for better trade deals and taking on treaties like NAFTA and countries like China, which were the recipient of thousands of offshored U.S jobs.

“He’s pretty much the only politician I know of that has made promises and actually kept them,” Luxe said. “Looking back, maybe since Reagan. With George H.W. Bush, we had the ‘No New Taxes’ pledge, and we saw how that went.”

Luxe was a member of the Republican party but switched independent. He said he felt neither party was delivering on promises made during campaigns.

He said he doesn’t expect the recent bombing of an Iranian military and government official Soleimani along with two other Iraqi officials to hurt his standing among supporters who voted for Trump based on his promise to get the US out of foreign conflicts.

Soleimani was a developer of Improvised Explosive Devices that killed and wounded thousands of US troops. But he was also a high-ranking government official and his death has already led to a Ukranian airliner being shot down and missile attacks against US troops.

“The guy was a scumbag,” Luxe said. “I think to be honest, the response was restrained. Look at how many of our guys he killed. The Iranians have shot down a dozen of our drones and they’ve also been attacking Saudi oil fields, which is an ally of ours.”

5:30 p.m.

A group of Trump supporters from Detroit said they had been waiting outside the arena for three hours. They spent another hour waiting in line at a concession stand outside the arena floor.

One supporter who asked not to be identified said he hadn’t eaten since this morning.

They were among thousands that spent hours waiting as early as last night until today’s rally which began at 5 p.m.

Pastor Jeremy Ramsey began the rally with a prayer. He called for the failure of the president’s opposition, which he called “communists and socialists without out-dated ideals.”

Two of the first three speakers, Ohio State Rep. D.J. Swearington and Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof, continued the theme calling Democrats socialists. Swearington blasted the Obama administration for not addressing job losses in the rust belt. Obhof took on impeachment and praised Trump’s picks to the Supreme Court.