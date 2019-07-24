Watch Live: Robert Mueller testifies before Congress

Mobile users click here to view video

WASHINGTON (NBC) – Watch former special counsel Robert Mueller’s public testimony about his office’s investigation into President Donald Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Testimony is expected to begin around 7:30 a.m.

The back-to-back Capitol Hill appearances in the morning and at noon are Mueller’s first since wrapping his two-year Russia probe last spring. The hearings carry the extraordinary spectacle of a prosecutor discussing in public a criminal investigation he conducted into a sitting U.S. president.

Mueller is known for his taciturn nature, and he has warned lawmakers that he will not stray beyond what’s already been revealed in his report.