WATCH: Mardi Gras 2020 Coverage on the Gulf Coast

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Laissez les bon temps rouler! Mardi Gras 2020 is here.
Join WKRG News 5 as we cover parades all along the Gulf Coast Tuesday. The livestream will begin around 8:55 a.m. CST.
For more Mardi Gras related stories, visit this link.
LATEST STORIES:
- T.J.’s Forecast: Wintry day throughout Kansas, snow winds down tonight
- Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy charged with mistreatment of a confined person
- Arrest made in connection to death of 3-year-old Ulysses boy
- Kansas town looks to defend last year’s title in International Pancake Race
- Keeping kids from apps may do more harm than good