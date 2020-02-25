Breaking News
Arrest made in connection to death of 3-year-old Ulysses child
Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon
1  of  15
Closings and Delays
Colby Public Schools - USD 315 Garden City - USD 457 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Holcomb - USD 363 Kingman Friendship Meals Leoti - USD 467 Logan - USD 326 Northern Valley - USD 212 Oakley - USD 274 Phillipsburg - USD 325 Salina Belmont Boulevard Christian Church Smoky Valley - USD 400 St Francis Comm Schools - USD 297 Sylvan Grove - USD 299 Triplains - USD 275

WATCH: Mardi Gras 2020 Coverage on the Gulf Coast

National / World

by: Garett Toflinski

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Laissez les bon temps rouler! Mardi Gras 2020 is here.

Join WKRG News 5 as we cover parades all along the Gulf Coast Tuesday. The livestream will begin around 8:55 a.m. CST.

For more Mardi Gras related stories, visit this link.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories