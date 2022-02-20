Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 22: Matthieu Osch of Luxembourg crashes during the Men’s Slalom on day 13 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic…
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 22: Matthieu Osch of Luxembourg crashes during the Men’s Slalom on day 13 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Yongpyong Alpine Centre on February 22, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)