Why do we celebrate the Fourth of July in the United States? The answer is in American history.
On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, announcing the colonies’ separation from Great Britain. However, it was July 2, 1776, when Congress voted in favor of independence.
The Declaration, with its eloquent assertion “all Men are created equal,” is equally beloved by the American people.
Declaration of Independence
Philadelphians marked the first anniversary of American independence with a spontaneous celebration, which is described in a letter by John Adams to his daughter, Abigail.
By the 1870s, the Fourth of July was the most important secular holiday on the calendar. Congress passed a law making Independence Day a federal holiday on June 28, 1870.
Americans mark the Fourth of July with fireworks, parades, family gatherings, and barbecues.
Since the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday this year, the federal holiday will be observed on Monday, July 5.