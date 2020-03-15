1  of  47
Closings and Delays
Aldersgate UMC - Wichita Bethel College Mennonite Church Central Christian Church Central Christian Church - Wichita Covenant Church Derby - Woodlawn United Methodist Church Ell-Saline - USD 307 Faith Church - Valley Center First Church of the Nazarene Grace Hill Mennotite Church - Whitewater Grace Presbyterian Church - Wichita Heartland Community Church - Wichita Hutchinson - First Mennonite Church Journey at McPherson Journey At Yoder Journey Mennonite Church New Community Christian Church - Salina Newton - Koerner Heights Church Olivet Baptist Church Pine Valley Christian Church - Wichita Pleasant Valley UMC - Wichita Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church River Community Church - Wichita Salina - Belmont Boulevard Christian Church Shalom Mennonite Church Solomon - Solomon Yoked Parish Table of Hope MCC Triniity United Methodist Church - Hutchinson Trinity Heights United Methodist - Newton United Methodist Church - Cheney Westlink Church of Christ Wichita - Calvary Baptist Church Wichita - Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita - Central Coummunity Church Wichita - College Hill United Methodist Church Wichita - Countryside Christian Church Wichita - East Heights United Methodist Church Wichita - East Point Church of Christ Wichita - Eastminster Church Wichita - First MB (Mennonite Brethren) Church Wichita - First Presbyterian Church Wichita - GracePoint Church Wichita - Great Plains Church Wichita - Life Church Wichita - Metropolitan Baptist Church Wichita - Pathway Church Westlink Wichita - Riverlawn Christian Church

Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows

National / World

by: WAVY

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — While many people understand the rush on hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and bottled water in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, the one product flying off the shelves that have people puzzled?

Toilet paper.

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: A Costco employee hands out packages of toilet paper to customers at a Costco store on March 14, 2020 in Novato, California. Some Americans are stocking up on food, toilet paper, water and other items after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Across the country, the isles where toilet paper is kept are bare.

“I really needed toilet paper, I don’t have much left,” said Cinita Brothers, a Hampton, VA resident, who came out empty-handed from a Kroger store.

Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a respiratory infection and none of the symptoms match up with any issue toilet paper is used to deal with.

However, Dr. Jay Zagorsky, Senior Lecturer at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business, points to “Zero Risk Bias” as the reason.

“Zero Risk Bias (is when) people prefer to try to eliminate one type of possibly superficial risk entirely rather than do something that would reduce their total risk by a greater amount,” Zagorsky wrote for the online publication The Conversation.

“Hoarding also makes people feel secure. This is especially relevant when the world is faced with a novel disease over which all of us have little or no control. However, we can control things like having enough toilet paper in case we are quarantined.”

While supplies are limited, many stores have limited the amount of toilet paper people can purchase.

A line of shoppers wait to collect toilet paper at a Costco store in Novato, California on March 14, 2020. – Hoards of shoppers rushed to stock up on toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning supplies as communities begin hunkering down as a result of the Coronavirus. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories