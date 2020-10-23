Wichita Firefighters take off to assist with Colorado fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Fire Department Chief Tammy Snow confirmed Thursday that four firefighters and one structure truck will be heading to Colorado to assist with the East Troublesome fire. This is southwest of Estes Park, Colorado.

Chief Snow said WFD firefighters will be assigned to help with structure fires, not fighting the forest fire. Chief Snow said they are scheduled to be there for 72 hours.

“We received a phone call from the Kansas State Forest Service, they received a phone call from the Colorado folks requesting some manpower to assist with the wildfires occurring there in their state,” said Kelly Ross, WFD Batallion Chief. “So we sent a Type One engine which is a typical fire engine that you see in around the city streets — the big long trucks with the hose and we sent a Type One with four personnel.”

The fire is currently over 125-thousand acres in size, and only five-percent has been contained.

Wichita Fire Department

