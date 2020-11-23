Wichita man arrested on suspicion of drug possession after chase in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 28-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges following a brief chase with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., a deputy attempted to stop a 1999 Camry near SW 29th Street and SW Van Buren Street. The driver took off through the Highland Park subdivision.

The deputy successfully ended the pursuit in the 3300 block of SE Indiana Ave., however, the driver fled on foot.

Law enforcement used a K9 to track down the suspect who was hiding nearby.

Dustin G. Werick, 28, of Wichita, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He was booked on suspicion of meth possession, criminal possession of a firearm, felony flee and elude, and various traffic violations.



