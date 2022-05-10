GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Garvin County authorities say an Oklahoma wife and her accomplice are facing hefty felony charges after taking more than 800 screenshots of child pornography to frame the husband before an upcoming child custody battle.

“It was a big plot, but we unfolded it,” said Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullet. “I haven’t seen anything this detailed and this so thought out to try to get somebody put away.”

Lacey Hucks, 33, and Angel Moore, 44, allegedly cooked up a plan to put Hucks’ husband behind bars.

Lacey Hucks

Angel Moore Courtesy: Garvin County Sheriff’s Office

In December, Mullet said the duo scoured the dark web to screenshot 857 pictures of child pornography on the husband’s old phone.

“To take the time to find all these screenshots, you know, it’s very disturbing. Very, very disturbing,” said the sheriff. “This is over the top.”

The goal was to get the husband behind bars so Hucks could win an upcoming child custody battle.

According to court documents, “Angel stated that Lacey drove her to the Wynnewood Police Department to make the report and gave her the phone,” on April 18.

Moore told police she saw the husband viewing the pornography at his home.

“It was a plan that they said that they rehearsed,” said Sheriff Mullet. “She was never at the house. She never watched him look at a phone.”

Wynnewood Police quickly looped Garvin County deputies into the investigation.

“The just came up with this crazy story, and it was believable at first,” said the sheriff.

The husband was arrested after the accusation, but was only locked up overnight. Investigators quickly pumped the brakes and connected the dots after no child pornography was found on the husband’s current phone.

Moore later confessed to the ruse and told police “she thought she was doing the right thing for Lacey.”

“The husband is upset, obviously,” said the sheriff. “Someone tries to take your life and away from your freedom.”

Moore bonded out of jail while Hucks is sitting in a cell with a $250,000 bond.

“It backfired on them, and I’m glad that they were able to be in jail,” said Sheriff Mullet.

The duo is now facing charges including aggravated possession of child porn, conspiracy to commit a felony, and violation of the computers crimes act.