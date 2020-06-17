Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, left, administers a ceremonial re-enactment of the House oath-of-office to Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., accompanied by his wife Eleanor Carol Leavell on Capitol Hill in Washington. Eleanor Carol Leavell died unexpectedly in the family’s home Tuesday night at the age of 39, news outlets reported. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — News outlets report the wife of a U.S. congressman from Kentucky died unexpectedly in the family’s home Tuesday night at the age of 39.

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington.

The Fayette County coroner was called to the family’s home following the announcement of her passing, WKYT-TV reported.

“During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for Congressman Barr and his family to grieve Mrs. Barr being called home to heaven,” the statement said. “Congressman Barr may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement he and his wife are “stunned and heartbroken” by the news.

Condolences for her passing flowed in through the night from other Kentucky politicians, including Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, who went by Carol, grew up in the state, and went on to attend the University of Kentucky, news outlets reported. She married Andy Barr in 2008, and the couple went on to have two children. She had worked for Pfizer and as the executive director of Lexington’s Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship.

Rep. Barr represents Kentucky’s sixth district, which includes the cities of Lexington, Richmond and Frankfort.