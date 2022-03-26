BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Boulder police say about 1,200 Colorado residents are being ordered to evacuate Saturday due to a fast-moving wildfire in the area of a destructive 2021 blaze.

Protected wildland is burning near the Table Mesa neighborhood and National Center for Atmospheric Research. Authorities are calling it the NCAR fire.

Boulder police say the fire started around 3 p.m., and an Emergency Operations Center was activated. Emergency alerts have been sent to cellphones within a 1/4 mile radius of the research center.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the 20-acre blaze.

The flames are in an area where a fire destroyed 1,000 homes last year in unincorporated Boulder County and suburban Superior and Louisville.

