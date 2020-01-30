Winds topple border wall panels on California-Mexico border

CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — Strong winds gusting across Southern California have toppled several panels of a new barrier being installed along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The U.S. Border Patrol said the panels fell into Mexican territory Wednesday about 100 miles east of San Diego where the border separates the U.S. city of Calexico and the Mexican city of Mexicali, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The 30-foot-tall panels had just been anchored in concrete that had not yet set when the gusts hit.

The panels fell onto a road.

“Luckily, Mexican authorities responded quickly and were able to divert traffic from the nearby street,” said U.S. Border Patrol Agent Carlos Pitones.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection was working to retrieve the panels from Mexico.