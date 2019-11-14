Wisconsin brewery release coffee and donut flavored stout

Live Now
MADISON, WI (CNN) – The “Glazer Bean” is brewed with Karuba coffee and a hint of Glazers donut flavor.

Madison’s “Karben-Four” brewery made it exclusively for Kwik Trip convenience stores.

The stout went on sale Wednesday.

The company’s brewmaster says coming up with the flavor was a balancing act of sorts.

“It’s really balanced. A lot of people that we have here have this outward idea, but it’s not just throwing stuff into the brewing process just for the sake of novelty,” said Ryan Koga, Brewmaster & Co-owner, Karben. “We might have a novel way of talking about it or having artwork or making it fun, but the beer itself is a really good beer.

The brewery says “Glazer Bean” has been in the works for more than six months.

