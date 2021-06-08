Woman accused of eye drop murder

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WTMJ) – A Wisconsin woman is accused of using over-the-counter eye drops to slowly poison her friend.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jessy Kurczewski is facing charges of homicide and felony theft in connection with the death of a Pewaukee woman.

According to a criminal complaint, Kurczewski called police to a home in October 2018, saying her friend was unconscious and not breathing.

Initially investigators believed it was a drug overdose.

The complaint says Kurczewski told investigators she had been taking care of the woman and that she was “acting odd” leading up to her death.

In January of 2019, toxicology tests revealed the woman had a lethal dose of tetrahydrozoline in her system, the main ingredient found in popular eyedrops.

Months later, Kurczewski said she brought her friend a water bottle holding six bottles worth of Visine and her friend drank it. Kurczewski claimed she was helping her friend do what she wanted.

Kurczewski also allegedly transferred nearly $130,000 the victim’s bank account to her own.

