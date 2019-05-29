Woman attacks Burger King manager after being denied free fries

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Miami Police Department

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) - A woman has been arrested after attacking the manager of a Miami Burger King on April 2. after she was denied free French fries.

According to police, 42-year-old Natasha Ethel Bagley and her girlfriend, 27-year-old Genesis Peguero, who is still on the run, initially went through the Burger King drive-thru at 18420 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, Florida, asking for free fries.

The manager refused and alleges the two women parked their vehicle and went inside the Burger King.

Bagley allegedly caused a distraction while Peguero jumped over the counter, police said. The employee says that Peguero claimed to have a pistol and requested the money in the register.

Police said the manager tried calling law enforcement but was stopped. Both Bagley and the second suspect began to hit and kick the manager.

Bagley and Peguero then reportedly began tearing monitors of the counter

The two left the restaurant in a black SUV which was linked back to Bagley, leading to her arrest on Tuesday.

Bagley has been charged with battery, robbery and criminal mischief.

Peguero remains at a large and authorities need your help to locate her.

If you have any information on the case please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-741-TIPS. You can tip and remain anonymous and eligible for a $1000 reward.