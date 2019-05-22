Woman dies, drove onto flooded Oklahoma road

PERKINS, Okla. (AP) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman apparently drowned after driving around a barricade into high water.

The unidentified woman’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office to confirm the cause of death. Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management spokeswoman Keli Cain said she isn’t yet listed as what would be the state’s first storm-related death.

The OHP says the woman drove onto the water covered roadway near Perkins, about 45 miles northeast of Oklahoma City and was swept off the highway.

A storm system that spawned numerous tornadoes since Sunday in Oklahoma has been followed by heavy rains that dumped more than 8 inches of rain in parts of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued flood and flash flood warnings for the northeastern corner of the state through the remainder of the week.