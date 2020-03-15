1  of  47
Closings and Delays
Aldersgate UMC - Wichita Bethel College Mennonite Church Central Christian Church Central Christian Church - Wichita Covenant Church Derby - Woodlawn United Methodist Church Ell-Saline - USD 307 Faith Church - Valley Center First Church of the Nazarene Grace Hill Mennotite Church - Whitewater Grace Presbyterian Church - Wichita Heartland Community Church - Wichita Hutchinson - First Mennonite Church Journey at McPherson Journey At Yoder Journey Mennonite Church New Community Christian Church - Salina Newton - Koerner Heights Church Olivet Baptist Church Pine Valley Christian Church - Wichita Pleasant Valley UMC - Wichita Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church River Community Church - Wichita Salina - Belmont Boulevard Christian Church Shalom Mennonite Church Solomon - Solomon Yoked Parish Table of Hope MCC Triniity United Methodist Church - Hutchinson Trinity Heights United Methodist - Newton United Methodist Church - Cheney Westlink Church of Christ Wichita - Calvary Baptist Church Wichita - Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita - Central Coummunity Church Wichita - College Hill United Methodist Church Wichita - Countryside Christian Church Wichita - East Heights United Methodist Church Wichita - East Point Church of Christ Wichita - Eastminster Church Wichita - First MB (Mennonite Brethren) Church Wichita - First Presbyterian Church Wichita - GracePoint Church Wichita - Great Plains Church Wichita - Life Church Wichita - Metropolitan Baptist Church Wichita - Pathway Church Westlink Wichita - Riverlawn Christian Church
Woman in New York City dies of coronavirus; first COVID-19 death in state

National / World

by: WSYR

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Saturday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State had its first death related to coronavirus. The Governor stated that an 82-year-old New York City woman, who had an underlying medical condition, died on Friday.

The number of positive coronavirus cases has gone up across the state by about 100 from Friday. There are now 524 positive cases of coronavirus in the state, and of those, 117 people have been hospitalized.

Cuomo reiterated on the call that people shouldn’t be alarmed by the rising numbers, because the more tests that are able to be done, the more positive cases of coronavirus will be found.

“No one believes there are only 500 cases of coronavirus in New York State,” Cuomo said.

On Friday, a drive-through testing facility was opened in New Rochelle. Cuomo said 150 tests were done on Friday alone at that facility of the 700 tests that were done statewide.

The Governor also issued an executive order on Saturday, waiving the co-pay on telemedicine visits. Cuomo urged New Yorkers to take advantage of teledoc services their insurance companies provide. Using teledoc and telemed services will free up hospital space and the possible spread of coronavirus.

