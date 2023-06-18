PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma Heights Police Department is investigating the death of a 68-year-old woman who was run over by an ambulance.

According to a press release from police, officers and paramedics responded to an apartment in the Cleveland suburb Saturday at around 9 p.m.

Police say a neighbor called to request someone check on the 68-year-old woman.

Though authorities spoke to the woman, police say she refused treatment.

However, witnesses say after the paramedics left the woman’s apartment, she went down the elevator and to the passenger’s side of the ambulance, where she fell.

The woman was crushed by the ambulance as it was pulling away, police say.

Paramedics said they didn’t know the woman had come outside, according to the press release from the police department.

The woman died at the scene. She has not been identified.

“At this time, there is no indication any members of the Parma Heights Fire Department were acting in a reckless and/or negligent manner,” Detective Adam Sloan wrote in the press release.

The accident remains under investigation.