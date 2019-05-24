Woman shot by Minneapolis cop sounds breathless in 911 calls Video

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer in July 2017 was breathless and sounded concerned when she called 911 minutes before she was killed.

Former police officer, Mohamed Noor, was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond after Noor fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July 2017 after she called 911 to report a possible crime. Noor was convicted of murder earlier this year.

Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia, had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. In the first call, she says a woman sounds distressed, and she thought she heard the word "help." Damond called back eight minutes later to ensure police had the right address. She was told officers were on the way.

Judge Kathryn Quaintance ruled Wednesday that she would allow the media and public to make copies of most exhibits. The exceptions are five body camera videos that show Damond's final moments. Copies of those items will be allowed after graphic material is redacted.

The ruling comes after a coalition of media organizations fought for public access to the evidence. Last week, the court said it would make the exhibits available for viewing, but a decision on allowing copies was postponed.

Audio from the calls was published online by Minnesota Public Radio News .