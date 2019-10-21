Woman in custody after St. Louis fire that killed infant, child

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A second child has died after she and two other small children were reportedly left alone in a St. Louis apartment that caught fire.
St. Louis police say a 5-year-old girl died Monday at a hospital. A 6-month-old boy was found dead by firefighters who responded to the blaze Sunday afternoon. A 4-year-old girl remains hospitalized in critical condition. Names of the children have not been released.
A 23-year-old woman is in custody as an investigation continues. Police have not said what relationship she had with the children.
The fire broke out at the Clinton-Peabody public housing complex. Neighbors tried to get inside before firefighters arrived but couldn’t because of thick smoke.
In August, firefighters rescued four children from a burning St. Louis home and charged both parents with endangering their welfare. Authorities say those children had been left home alone.
