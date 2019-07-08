World Cup watch parties KC style

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – Shortly after the game began security had to close down the lower section at the KC watch party because it was over capacity.

The World Cup Finals might be thousands of miles away, but on Sunday the love for team USA was felt here in Kansas City.

Many soccer fans traveled to KC and joined local fans to watch the match in downtown’s Power and Light district.

Aaron Sout, soccer fan, wants it to be clear, “But tell them I in Columbia, so that’s about 2 hours.”

Die hard soccer players came hours before the match started to get a good seat.

Soccer fan, Annie Hoog said, “We thought we were going to be pretty early, maybe not the only ones here. But, we thought we would get a pretty good spot. But, there was a lot of people when we showed up.”

David Ficklin, Executive Director for World Cup 2026, “Now the crowds are 5,6 thousand. who knows if we get to 10,000 today. It’s so exciting and it makes me so proud of our city that we really show the world.”

At the same time, the KC sporting commission is working behind the scenes to get some of the 2026 men’s world cup matches here to KC.

“This absolutely helps our bid. If you look at our crowds they are the national broadcast,” says Ficklin. “There are being shown across the world now, and combine that with the television ratings, it’s really proof that what we say. We are the soccer capital of America. We love our soccer here.”

The game kicked off and the two teams went back and forth. Fans at halftime were still hopeful as no one had scored yet.

“We need to take advantage of the score first,” barks soccer fan, Cate Sowers. “We have to score first!”

“Just keep playing their game. Just continue to be who they are and play their game. We will come out on top.” says Sowers.

The soccer enthusiasts cheered on their team And it paid off. The women’s team bringing home the coveted world cup trophy.