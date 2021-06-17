World War I bomb found in North Dakota home

UNDERWOOD, N.D. – Would you know what to do if you found what you thought was a piece of military ammunition in a home?

Kyle Farley says he found himself in that situation.

He says he was cleaning out his late uncle’s house in Underwood, North Dakota on Tuesday when he came across what turned out to be a piece of ammunition from World War I — dating around 1917.

He says he got online and was looking into getting it appraised.

Farley got the bomb to his car and then thought…I wonder if this live?

Just to be sure, he called the McLean County Sheriff’s Office. The bomb squad and fire department were then contacted.

Authorities took the bomb from Farley and safely detonated it.

We spoke with McLean County Chief Deputy Richard Johnson who says the bomb was not live, and if you find yourself in a similar situation, don’t move the bomb. Instead, call local law enforcement right away.