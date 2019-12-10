Maine YMCA branch welcomes asylum seekers

PORTLAND, Maine (WCSH) – The YMCA of Southern Maine’s Greater Portland Branch will serve as an overflow shelter for the City of Portland in an attempt to accommodate a recent influx of asylum seekers.

The organization began offering shelter on Monday.

It anticipates that the gymnasium will be used as an overflow shelter for approximately nine days.

During the summer of 2019, more than 200 asylum seekers were temporarily sheltered at the Expo Center in Portland. It became a rush to get them all out by the August 15th deadline as the city struggled to find temporary housing.

LATEST STORIES: