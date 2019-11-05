DEA warns about counterfeit prescription pills from Mexico

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Phoenix Division shows a closeup of fentanyl-laced sky blue pills. Police in small city on the U.S.-Mexico border say three students have been arrested for possessing fentanyl pills on campus, including one who had over 3,000 pills with her. San Luis, Arizona, police say two 18-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy were arrested Wednesday, June 5, 2019 after an on-campus officer found them with pills. (Drug Enforcement Administration via AP, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Drug Enforcement Administration is alerting the public of dangerous counterfeit pills killing Americans.

Mexican drug cartels are making large amounts of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid that is lethal within minutes.

The DEA sampled tablets seized between January and March 2019, and found that 27% contained potentially lethal doses of fentanyl.

“Capitalizing on the opioid epidemic and prescription drug abuse in the United States, drug trafficking organizations are now sending counterfeit pills made with fentanyl in bulk to the United States for distribution,” said DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon. “Counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl and fentanyl-laced heroin are responsible for thousands of opioid-related deaths in the United States each year.”

Fentanyl is the primary driver behind the ongoing opioid crisis, with fentanyl involved in more deaths than any other illicit drug.

“We have seen an alarming increase in counterfeit pills being seized in the Midwest,” stated DEA special agent in charge William Callahan, who oversees federal narcotic enforcement efforts in Missouri, Kansas and Southern Illinois. According to SAC Callahan, “Counterfeit pills seized in the Midwest have been found to contain lethal amounts of fentanyl.”

A lethal dose of fentanyl is estimated to be about two milligrams, but can vary based on an individual’s body size, tolerance, amount of previous usage and other factors.

LATEST STORIES: