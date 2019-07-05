Hot Dog! Nathan’s Coney Island Champs

CONEY ISLAND, N.Y. (KSNW) It is a Fourth of July tradition at Brooklyn’s Coney Island, and this year the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest featured two previous mustard belt winners going head-to-head on the men’s side, and a five-time defending champion on the women’s.

Geoffrey Esper, left, and Joey Chestnut, right, compete during the men’s competition of Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York’s Coney Island. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

The world’s top ranked competitive eaters came to Coney Island for the All-American contest of who can eat the most hot dogs and buns in ten minutes.

And this year, it was all about the returning champions.

On the women’s side, Miki Sudo taking home her sixth title in a row with 31 hot dogs and buns.

And on the men’s side again taking home the mustard belt, not even close, beating the competition by a wide margin, Joey Chestnut.

A big crowd gathered at the corner of Surf and Stilwell this morning to see who would take home the coveted mustard yellow belt, and for the women, the pink belt.

Roughly two dozen competitors between the two fields, and it was the ladies first, with Miki Sudo making her bid for that sixth consecutive title.

Miki Sudo consumes hot dogs during the women’s competition of Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York’s Coney Island. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

Her all-time best here came two years ago with 41 hot dogs and buns or, to use the official stat, “HBD’s.”

In the men’s event, Chestnut did come in as the one to beat.

11 of the last 12 coney island titles in his win column coming in today. Actually, you can make that 12 of 13 now, but this year the only man to interrupt Chestnut’s streak was in the mix.

Matt Stonie topped Chestnut in 2015.

He also holds world records in Moon Pie and pumpkin pie eating.

Chestnut came in with 49 world eating records to his name, and credits growing up with five siblings as part of his training.

Nathan’s says the hot dog eating contest dates back more than one hundred years to July Fourth, 1916.

The rules and regulations around today’s competition put in place by major league eating.

Competitors consume hot dogs during the men’s competition of Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York’s Coney Island. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)