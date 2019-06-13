Inmate dies less than an hour after arriving at state prison

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – Officials say an inmate who was jailed in St. Louis County for eight days for violating parole in a drug case died less than hour after being taken to a state prison.

Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann says Daniel Stout was taken Tuesday in a county vehicle to the prison in Bonne Terre. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he arrived about 9:35 a.m., and emergency crews responded at 10:09 a.m. But by the time an ambulance arrived, Stout already was dead.

An autopsy found he died from peritonitis caused by an ulcer that perforated his intestine.

County and state officials are investigating. A series of three deaths in the jail earlier this year resulted in criminal investigations, a council inquiry, a lawsuit and a change of leadership.