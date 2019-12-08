Kansas City police end written Miranda warning for suspects

KANSAS CITY (AP) – Police in Kansas City, Missouri, no longer will give suspects a written warning of their right to remain silent.

Public radio station KCUR-FM reports that police will instead verbally remind suspects of their rights as part of a push to fight violent crime.

The Miranda warning also informs suspects of their right against self-incrimination and right to an attorney.

Consultants had advised that written warnings could deter suspects from talking to police.

Police reports say at least 134 people have been murdered in Kansas City so far this year, up from about 121 at this time last year. 

