New York City to strive on during massive power outage

NEW YORK (NBC) – In New York City, nearly 40,000 customers across much of midtown Manhattan and part of the upper west side were without power after a blackout this evening.

Outage map of New York City | Con Edison

A power outage map from Con Edison indicated the outage stretched from the far west side to Fifth avenue.

The NYPD and the MTA tweeted that they received reports of power outages in multiple subway stations.

Additionally, police were directing cars near Rockefeller Center where traffic lights are out.

A senior city official said the power outage “appears to have been caused by a transformer fire.”

FDNY tweeted that firefighters are on the scene of that fire.

Firefighter were also responding to reports of people trapped in elevators.

Con Edison Power estimates service may be restored around 10:30 this evening.

Some businesses closed and put signs in their windows.

Several Broadway shows stopped and worked to refund tickets.

