New York City to strive on during massive power outage

NEW YORK (NBC) – In New York City, nearly 40,000 customers across much of midtown Manhattan and part of the upper west side were without power after a blackout this evening.

Outage map of New York City | Con Edison

A power outage map from Con Edison indicated the outage stretched from the far west side to Fifth avenue.

The NYPD and the MTA tweeted that they received reports of power outages in multiple subway stations.

Additionally, police were directing cars near Rockefeller Center where traffic lights are out.

A senior city official said the power outage “appears to have been caused by a transformer fire.”

We are working to restore power to 42,000 customers primarily in the Westside of Manhattan. We will provide updates as we receive them. Thank you. — Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 14, 2019

.@ConEdison responding to power outages on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. NYPD and @FDNY are continuing to respond to calls in the area, thank you for your patience. Follow @conedison for more information. pic.twitter.com/qI1wRlaM9v — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 13, 2019

FDNY tweeted that firefighters are on the scene of that fire.

Firefighter were also responding to reports of people trapped in elevators.

Con Edison Power estimates service may be restored around 10:30 this evening.

Some businesses closed and put signs in their windows.

Several Broadway shows stopped and worked to refund tickets.