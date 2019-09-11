Pug On Drugs: Dog Overdoses Spike In Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KUSA) – As Sadie the pug was being walked by her human in Denver’s Washington Park last Saturday, something may have caught the attention of her nose.

An hour after they left the park, Sadie’s human thinks the pup got high.

“Her legs were wobbling her head was wobbling,” said Krista Welch.

Welch said she was also sensitive to light and sound and was lethargic.

They are all symptoms veterinarians say are typical of having marijuana in the system.

“We see so many of them the receptionist can see it across the floor,” said Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald. “There’s a pot dog.”

Dr. Fitzgerald said before the drug was legalized, they would see around 17 dogs sick from marijuana at Alameda East Veterinary Hospital each year.

Now, he said they see about 17 a month.

