Tulsa officials warn residents about stench after flooding

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – Tulsa health officials are cautioning residents to be aware of the natural stench that comes as the water continues to recede after last week’s historic flooding.

The Tulsa World reports that experts say the smells can be mold decay, odors with unrecognizable scents, or the odors from sewage or chemicals. Experts noted stagnant water also has a sour aroma and so does decaying vegetation.

Though Tulsa remained largely intact, one of its suburbs, Sand Springs, was among the first communities flooded when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began releasing more water from a dam upriver to control more severe flooding elsewhere.

Storm-weary Oklahomans were gutting waterlogged homes Sunday as the river continued its slow crest rolling hundreds of miles downstream. Arkansas residents also braced for record-breaking crests.

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com