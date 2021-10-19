Natural gas prices skyrocket ahead of winter

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — How much more can people expect to pay to heat their homes this winter? An average of $1,700 more than last year.

Ed Cross is the President of the Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association. He said supply is tight this year.

“Since we’ve had tropical storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, we’ve seen a slow rebound from that,” said Cross.

In addition to natural factors, there is another issue. “Natural gas supplies storage levels in the United States were about 16.8% below year-ago levels,” continued Cross.

Over 50 percent of U.S. homes are heated by natural gas — and those who use electricity don’t exactly relieve the burden.

“38% of the total us natural gas consumption goes into providing electricity,” added Cross.

Kansans are concerned.

“Are you kidding me?” said Mike Dickson.

Sarai Hithe shares his sentiment. “Gas prices, even electricity will go up, but I think that that is absurd,” added Hithe.

Dustin Slocum is worried about his family. “I got family and 3 kids I got to provide for, a wife, so I mean it’s taken out of their mouth,” commented Slocum.

Luis Kimsey, program director of the Low Income Energy Assistance Program in Kansas said there will be resources available to help qualifying applicants.

“We structure the benefits to make sure that we don’t run out of money,” claimed Kimsey.

His advice is to apply as early as possible if you think you qualify.

“Definitely apply. Don’t wait to the last minute because the longer you wait, the longer it’s gonna take to get the benefit,” concluded Kimsey.

According to Cross, the last time we saw natural gas prices this high was 7 years ago in 2014.

For more information on the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, click here.