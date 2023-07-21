WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Navy F-35C Lightning II aircraft made a pit stop in Wichita Friday afternoon.

The plane touched down at Eisenhower National Airport. Airport Police and Fire Chief Roger Xanders had a chance to snap some photos as the plane sat on the tarmac and captured video of its takeoff.

Courtesy Chief Roger Xanders Courtesy Chief Roger Xanders Courtesy Chief Roger Xanders Courtesy Chief Roger Xanders

The plane stopped at the airport to refuel. A spokesperson for Eisenhower National Airport tells KSN that a local aviation maintenance company has a contract with the U.S. Navy to provide fuel for aircraft crossing the country that need to refuel.

The F-35C Lightning II is the Navy’s version of the advanced multirole combat aircraft. The jet first flew in 2006 but didn’t enter service until nearly a decade later due to a variety of issues.

The Marines were the first to bring the plane into service with the F-35B in 2015. The Air Force was next with the F-35B coming in 2016, and the Navy’s F-35C going into service in 2019.

The F-35A used by the Air Force is a conventional take-off and landing aircraft, while the Marines F-35B is designed for vertical take-off and landings from amphibious assault ships. The F-35C includes a tailhook and reinforced front landing gear for carrier landings, and folding wing tips to allow for storage onboard a carrier.

