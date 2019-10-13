NEA says teacher Pay in Kansas is getting worse

Kan. (KSNW) – The National Education Association says Kansas ranks 41st in the country as of last school year when it comes to how much teachers are paid.

That’s down from 40th, and this school year could be even worse. They say it is causing teachers to leave Kansas.

Educators get paid 20% less than people in other professions with similar credentials. And 60% of them take on extra work to make ends meet. Just ask NEA member John Ross. After his 11th year in the classroom, he had to take on a second job at Target to support his family.

That needs to stop

Marcus Baltzell, Kansas National Education Association


“We know that there are some districts where teachers, you know, have had essentially parent-teacher conferences in the line at the Target check-out because that teacher is a cashier because they have to work that second job,” explained Marcus Baltzell, Kansas National Education Association. “That’s a reality for some teachers in Kansas. That needs to stop.”

The State Teacher’s Union also says the pay is starting to impact enrollment in state education schools.

To fix the problem, Union leaders are asking local districts to pay teachers more.

