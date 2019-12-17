Nearly 50 graffiti damage cases reported over the weekend in Hutchinson

Police in Hutchinson are calling it some of the worst they have ever seen.

“I do not know that I recall in my time here at the police department seeing anything like this,” says Michael Collins, a Detective with the Hutchinson Police Department.

In a video taken by a person who lives in Hutchinson, you can see what police and people believe to be five vandals spray painting and tagging buildings with graffiti.

“We have had somewhere around 48, we believe, graffiti criminal damage cases that were reported over the weekend,” says Detective Collins.

Miles away from that location is an alleyway located near 8th street where vandals got the attention of people who live there. One of them is Chelsea Bell who spent the day washing graffiti off of her car.

“Frustrated, because why would somebody do that to somebody’s car. That is hard to paint over. That is a lot of money to paint over,” says Bell.

Luckily, she found a solution at a local shop that is getting the paint off her car but she isn’t the only one. Many of her neighbors had their buildings, and homes tagged.

“I walked down the whole entire alleyway to see it. My neighbors got their building spray-painted on and everything,” says Bell. “It is crazy.”

The worst of it is over for bell.

“It will not say that word anymore,” she says.

She had to drive to work with an inappropriate word on the side of her car for the day. But it is not over for police who say the search for the vandals is heating up.

“We have to get these guys caught so we are not damaging everybody’s property,” Detective Collins says.

Police say, if caught, the vandals are looking at possible vandalism charges.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Hutchinson Police Department.