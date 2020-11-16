Nebraska expects to meet Republican River pact with Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas fraternity Pi Kappa Phi is now banned from campus for the next five years after officials uncovered evidence of hazing and illegal drug use.

KU Vice Provost of Student Affairs Tammara Durham sent a letter to the fraternity Nov. 4, informing members of the five-year ban that will go into effect starting Nov. 25, according to reports from KSHB.