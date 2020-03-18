Need child care as schools close? Kansas agency can help

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Parents of young children in Kansas are now scrambling to find child care for their children who won’t be in school, after Governor Laura Kelly ordered all schools closed in Kansas.

The organization Child Care Aware of Kansas has a service to help parents find child care services. The non-profit organization, works to help families find child care services, and advocates for high-quality child care and early education in the state.

Parents can go to the Child Care Search to find out about options in their community. You’ll need to create an account and give details about your family’s needs. You can also call 1-877-678-2548 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to request a help with your search.

If you need help paying for child care, or finding affordable options, the organization will also be able to direct you towards agencies that may be able to help.