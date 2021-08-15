Need help with homework? USD 259 program offers assistance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — School is back in session and Wichita Public Schools wants to make sure students and parents both have access to homework help.

United Teachers of Wichita President Brent Lewis said the Homework Hotline Program is expanding its services to help students get back and stay on track this school year. Tutoring will be available over the phone and on Microsoft Teams.

The program is not only open to students who need extra help but parents who need support helping their kids as well.

To meet the needs of students who may be struggling in math, this year’s new programming will target elementary schools to enhance math skills and schools that may be deficient. Middle and high school students can also sign up for group sessions for a specific subject.

“Those who are accustomed to the Homework Hotline I believe will continue to use that resource,” Lewis said. “It’s highly affective. Our students really appreciate to be able to call in.”

Bilingual tutors are available Monday through Thursday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. For help, call (316) 973-411 or email your questions to homework@usd259.net. The district asks parents and students to leave their information and a teacher will send an invitation to a Homework Hotline meeting.