Neighborhood raises $10,000 for a local park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- A Wichita neighborhood is banding together to replace a worn-down playground.

Basketball courts, pickleball courts, and playground equipment is starting to go up.

One neighborhood said it’s a welcome sight knowing this is the only place for kids to play within four miles.

“That’s basically how it started,” said Sherwood Glen Neighborhood Secretary Prism Carnal. “Who do we contact, who do we get a hold of to see where this all starts.”

After a vacant Wichita school went up for sale, the Sherwood Glen Neighborhood in Northwest Wichita teamed up for a good cause.

“Before we were told we would refurbish the old playground from the school, so when we were told we would lose it, losing that park was really scary for several of us,” said Carnal.

The new owners are the Catholic Charities who are building an adult daycare. Their plan is to expand, which would take out the old park.

That’s when the Catholic Charities, The parks and rec department, City leaders, and the neighborhood agreed to section off a piece of the property for a park. The neighborhood promised to pay ten percent to build it.

With yard sales, a fun-fair, and small donations, the neighborhood was able to raise 10,000 dollars in one year.

Neighborhood president Bill Washburn said it wasn’t easy.

“You have to have a passion for it and you have to not give up, keep asking questions,” said Washburn.

Washburn said he is proud of the neighborhood for coming together to support the kids.

“It really works out well to pull a neighborhood together and give everyone a chance to meet each other,” said Washburn.

For parent Prism Carnal, she said she’s happy to see the kids get to play up the street and have a safe place to do so.

“It just makes me happy, it’s a nice view when you first pull onto the street into your neighborhood,” she said.

The park is expected to be completed by the spring.

